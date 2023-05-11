Eli Lilly CEO Vows Not To Raise Insulin Prices Again

The CEO of Eli Lilly promised Congress on Wednesday that the drugmaker won’t raise prices on its existing insulin products.

Lilly CEO Dave Ricks made that pledge in response to a request by Senate Health Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. But the CEOs of Novo Nordisk and Sanofi did not.

Novo Nordisk’s CEO said the Danish company would limit price increases to “single digits” while French drugmaker Sanofi’s CEO said his company has a “responsible pricing policy.” The three companies control more than 90-percent of the global insulin market.