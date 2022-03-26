NATIONAL

Elite Pete! Saint Peter’s Tops Purdue, Makes 15 Seed History

Danny CastillonBy 2 views
0
Saint Peter's Doug Edert (25), Hassan Drame (14) and Matthew Lee (15) celebrate after Saint Peter's won a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

(AP) — Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four. The tiny Peacocks thrived off a home-court edge in Philadelphia to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64. The Peacocks are the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. They added the Boilermakers to their NCAA Tournament string of upsets and will face either UCLA or North Carolina in the East Region final on Sunday. Doug Edert sank two free throws to seal the win. Saint Peter’s began its run by knocking off No. 2 seed Kentucky and then toppled a Big Ten power.

 

Trump Returns To Georgia Confronting Test Of His Grip On GOP

Previous article

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL