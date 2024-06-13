Elon Musk And SpaceX Sued For Sexual Harassment

Elon Musk and SpaceX have been hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit. Eight former employees filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging they were illegally fired for raising concerns about discrimination and harassment against women at SpaceX.

The employees claim they were fired after helping write an open letter against what they perceived as unlawful conduct within the company that included the treatment of women as sexual objects.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs claims management at SpaceX knowingly permitted a work culture rife with sexual harassment.