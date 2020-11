Elon Musk believes he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19. However, in a tweet, the billionaire cast doubt on the accuracy of the PCR tests, saying there were “wildly different results from different labs.”

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said his symptoms are that “of a minor cold.” Musk has been public about his frustrations with past California shut downs halting production at the Tesla auto plant in Fremont.