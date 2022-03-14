Elon Musk Challenges Putin To Fight For Ukraine

Elon Musk wants one-on-one combat with Russian President Vladimir Putin for Ukraine.

The Texas-based Tesla founder issued the challenge to Putin Monday morning on Twitter and tagged the Kremlin’s official account. Musk says he’s absolutely serious in his challenge. Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, a Putin ally, scoffed at the challenge calling Musk a weakling.

Ukranian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted he hoped Musk would send Putin to Jupiter. Russia invaded Ukraine last month.