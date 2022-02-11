LOCALTRENDING

Elon Musk Optimistic For FAA Approval Of First Orbital Starship Launch From Boca Chica

jsalinasBy 15 views
0

Space-X CEO Elon Musk says he’s optimistic the FAA will give the go-ahead to plans to test launch the giant Starship rocket into orbit from Boca Chica Beach. But addressing a crowd at the Space-X Starbase facility Thursday night, Musk also said if the FAA doesn’t greenlight the orbital launch, he would shift Starship operations to Cape Kennedy in Florida.

Musk made the remarks during a question-and-answer session following a presentation last night in which he laid out a very forward-looking vision for numerous Starship launches with the goal of establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars.

Space-X is currently waiting for the FAA to complete its environmental assessment on the expanding operations at its Boca Chica facility. The agency could issue a launch license, or it could require a more in-depth environmental impact study.

Musk says that would mean too long of a delay and that he would then likely move the Starship launch to Florida. The FAA’s report is due at the end of the month.

Trump Turns To Endorsements To Keep Bending GOP To His Will

Previous article

High Energy Prices Send Europe’s Businesses, Homes Reeling

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL