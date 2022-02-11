Elon Musk Optimistic For FAA Approval Of First Orbital Starship Launch From Boca Chica

Space-X CEO Elon Musk says he’s optimistic the FAA will give the go-ahead to plans to test launch the giant Starship rocket into orbit from Boca Chica Beach. But addressing a crowd at the Space-X Starbase facility Thursday night, Musk also said if the FAA doesn’t greenlight the orbital launch, he would shift Starship operations to Cape Kennedy in Florida.

Musk made the remarks during a question-and-answer session following a presentation last night in which he laid out a very forward-looking vision for numerous Starship launches with the goal of establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars.

Space-X is currently waiting for the FAA to complete its environmental assessment on the expanding operations at its Boca Chica facility. The agency could issue a launch license, or it could require a more in-depth environmental impact study.

Musk says that would mean too long of a delay and that he would then likely move the Starship launch to Florida. The FAA’s report is due at the end of the month.