Elon Musk Protests

Nationwide protests outside Tesla dealerships have come to Texas. Organizers posted video of demonstrators in the Dallas suburb of Southlake. They held signs reading, “the only immigrant stealing your job is Elon Musk” and “Americans against oligarchy.”

The rally drew counter-protesters, with Donald Trump flags, who marched across the street from the Tesla showroom.

Former Mayor John Huffman posted to Facebook, calling the car company an “incredible brand” and he’s proud they chose to do business in Southlake.