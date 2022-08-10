Elon Musk Says First Orbital Launch Of Starship Prototype Could Still Be A Year Away

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

After many delays over the past many months, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now suggesting a much wider timeline for when the Starship prototype might make its first orbital launch from Boca Chica Beach.

In a response to a Twitter follower, Musk said the launch could happen anytime in the next 1 to 12 months. Musk originally said he expected the prototype rocket to launch into orbit in the fall of 2021. But the highly-anticipated launch has been delayed by an FAA environmental review of the ever-expanding SpaceX operations on Boca Chica.

The FAA released its report in June allowing SpaceX to move forward with the Starship program. But it suffered another setback in July when an engine systems test ended in a fiery launchpad explosion that damaged the rocket’s booster.