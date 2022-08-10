Elon Musk Sells $7B In Tesla Shares Ahead Of Twitter Fight

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio on March 14, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is selling about 8 million Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion as the billionaire looks to get his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.

Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla in recent days. He is attempting to back out of an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter. Shares of Tesla are up almost 2% before the opening bell Wednesday. Shares of Twitter, up 16% in the past month with most believing Musk faces long-shot odds of success in his legal fight with the company, are up another 3%.