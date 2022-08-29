Elon Musk’s Mother Sleeps In Garage When Visiting Son

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, is revealing the somewhat surprising sleeping arrangements at her son’s Texas home. She told British newspaper The Times she stays in the garage when visiting her son’s place because Elon “can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

On Sunday, Elon re-tweeted a New York Post article about his mother and the garage issue and followed it up with his own tweet saying, “Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!”

Elon’s residence in question is in Boca Chica which he says he rents from SpaceX near the company’s Starbase rocket development site there.