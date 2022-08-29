LOCAL

Elon Musk’s Mother Sleeps In Garage When Visiting Son

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
FILE - Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, is revealing the somewhat surprising sleeping arrangements at her son’s Texas home. She told British newspaper The Times she stays in the garage when visiting her son’s place because Elon “can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

On Sunday, Elon re-tweeted a New York Post article about his mother and the garage issue and followed it up with his own tweet saying, “Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!”

Elon’s residence in question is in Boca Chica which he says he rents from SpaceX near the company’s Starbase rocket development site there.

Grulla High School Student Questioned About School Threat

Previous article

Texas Supreme Court Nixes GOP Efforts To Boot Libertarians Off Ballot

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL