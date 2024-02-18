Elsa Boil Water Order To Remain In Effect Through Holiday Weekend

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Elsa residents are having to boil their water this holiday weekend. A boil water order was issued by the city Saturday after contaminants showed up in the tap water following some maintenance work that was done on the city’s water system.

The notice tells residents to boil their tap water for one minute before using it to drink, make ice, brush their teeth, or wash their hands. The order will be in effect until at least Tuesday when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will reopen after the President’s Day holiday and be able to test the city’s water samples.