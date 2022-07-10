Elsa Father Pleads Guilty To Charge That Led To Son’s Accidental Shooting Death

An Elsa man whose 3-year-old son accidentally fatally shot himself has admitted to a charge that led to the tragedy. 25-year-old Salvador Duenez has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Duenez, who’s a convicted felon, illegally owned the 9 millimeter pistol that the child found in the bedroom of his family’s apartment. It was the afternoon of October 18th last year when the gun went off as the boy was handling it and fired a bullet into his chest, killing the 3-year-old.

Duenez remains in federal custody as he also faces state charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, as well as making a firearm accessible to a child.