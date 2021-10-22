Elsa Man Charged After Young Son Accidentally Shot and Killed Himself

The father of a 3-year-old Elsa boy who accidentally fatally shot himself in his family’s apartment has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm. 25-year-old Salvador Duenez was arraigned on the charge Thursday morning, shortly after he turned himself in. Elsa police had issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday. Duenez, who is a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning a firearm. But he reportedly owned the handgun that his toddler son found in a bedroom Monday afternoon. As he was handling it, it went off and put a bullet in his chest. Police continue to investigate the incident and Duenez could face additional charges of negligence for failing to properly secure the weapon.

*Photo Courtesy of The Monitor*