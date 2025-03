A Texas funeral home worker is accused of abusing a corpse. Amber Laudermilk worked as an embalmer. Police say she used a scalpel to stab and castrate the body of a man who was on the state’s sex offender database.

Court records show the alleged mutilation happened in front of an embalming student at Memorial Mortuary and Crematory in Houston. Laudermilk is charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a State Jail Felony.