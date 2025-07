Crews work to clear debris from the Cade Loop bridge along the Guadalupe River on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

There are growing questions over an emergency alert system in Texas that some believe could have prevented a historic number of deaths.

Records now show a volunteer Hill Country firefighter asked for what is called a “CodeRED” hours before the flooding hit, but it was not immediately sent out.

Sheriff Larry Leitha says questions over the alert system will be answered eventually. But said that their focus, now, is on recovering the nearly 200 missing people.