Emergency Declared As Flash Flooding Hits Northwest Georgia

Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Summerville, Ga. After heavy rainfall, a Flash Flood Warning was issued in Summerville Sunday. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

(AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas.

The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 12 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga and Floyd counties, where Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency.

The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.