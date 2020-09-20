Emergency Order Extended In Cameron County

Another extension of Cameron County’s Emergency Management Order has taken effect.

County Judge Eddie Trevino has signed a fifth extension of the order first issued in late June to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. The order requires everyone to wear a face covering, it continues an overnight curfew, and limits large gatherings.

The order also requires businesses to comply with the statewide order issued by Governor Greg Abbott, and requires public schools to abide by the health and safety guidelines set by the Texas Education Agency.

The newly extended order will be in place until October 19th, but Trevino says it could be extended again if the county sees a spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Labor Day weekend.