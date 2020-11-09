LOCALTRENDING

Emergency Stay-At-Home Order Issued In Starr County

By 1377 views
0

Starr County has implemented an emergency shelter-in-place order as the county sees yet another new cluster of coronavirus cases. The order urges everyone who does not have essential business to stay home, and it imposes a nighttime curfew. In addition, it requires everyone to wear a face covering, and to not gather in large crowds.

The order is being issued amid a spike in new coronavirus cases that have been traced to a recent funeral and burial service for a La Grulla man. Health officials suspect as many as 16 cases of COVID-19 are linked to the services, and they expect the number to rise.

A total of 3,626 Starr County residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the virus was first confirmed in the Valley. 187 residents have died.

Cameron County Coronavirus Restrictions Extended

Previous article

Fauci Intends To Remain Director Of NIAID

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL