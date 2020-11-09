Emergency Stay-At-Home Order Issued In Starr County

Starr County has implemented an emergency shelter-in-place order as the county sees yet another new cluster of coronavirus cases. The order urges everyone who does not have essential business to stay home, and it imposes a nighttime curfew. In addition, it requires everyone to wear a face covering, and to not gather in large crowds.

The order is being issued amid a spike in new coronavirus cases that have been traced to a recent funeral and burial service for a La Grulla man. Health officials suspect as many as 16 cases of COVID-19 are linked to the services, and they expect the number to rise.

A total of 3,626 Starr County residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the virus was first confirmed in the Valley. 187 residents have died.