Emergency Tent Shelter For COVID-Positive Migrants Moved To Mission

The emergency migrant tent shelter that had been set up in McAllen this week has been moved to Mission. City and Hidalgo County officials confirm the tents have been relocated to inside Anzalduas Park to house asylum-seekers who test positive for the coronavirus.

McAllen city commissioners had quickly set up the facility on a city-owned lot along North 23rd Street near Buddy Owens Boulevard – a location that angry residents loudly protested. The facility was dismantled Wednesday night and moved to the county-owned Anzalduas Park.