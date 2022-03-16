Emhoff Tests Positive For COVID-19, VP Harris Still Negative

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion while visiting Mi Casa Resource Center in Denver, on March 11, 2022. The White House says Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test. (Jason Connolly/Pool via AP)

(AP) — The White House says second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris tweeted Tuesday evening that “Doug is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris did not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.