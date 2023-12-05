Eminent Domain Efforts End

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is giving up efforts to acquire five-thousand acres of land that was once a state park.

The former Fairfield Lake State Park is located about 70-miles east of Waco in Freestone County. The previous owner of the land had rented it to the state at no cost for the past 50-years. But when the decision was made to sell the land in 2018, the state tried to take the parcel through eminent domain.

The new property owners, a development company out of Dallas, says they plan to turn the site into a luxury, private development that will feature some 400 lakefront homes. The state park was closed this past June.