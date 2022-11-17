LOCALTRENDING

Employee Stabbed At Las Palmas Community Center, Woman In Custody

A McAllen woman is in police custody after being arrested for stabbing a city employee at the Las Palmas Community Center.

McAllen police were called to the center in central McAllen a little after 8 this morning, and moments later caught up with the suspect about a block away. There was a brief struggle before officers were able to handcuff 60-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez.

The stabbing victim was rushed to an emergency care facility to be treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds. It’s not known if the suspect knew the victim, but police say Rodriguez is also suspected of assaulting an acquaintance the day before.

