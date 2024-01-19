Employment Dips In December In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There was a rise in unemployment in the Rio Grande Valley in December, even as the Texas unemployment rate went down.

In the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area, the jobless rate ticked up .1% to 4.8%. It jumped .6% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 5.8%. But according to the Texas Workforce Commission, statewide, unemployment last month was down .1% to an even 4%. There were 19,100 new jobs across the state with the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector leading the way in hiring.

Jobs were added in 9 of the 11 industries measured by the commission. On the downside, there were a significant number of layoffs in the Professional and Business Services sector.