EMS Provider Feels Pinch Of Higher Diesel Prices

An emergency management services provider is experiencing the budget crunch of rising fuel costs. MedStar EMS serves Fort Worth and 14 other cities, covering more than 430-square-miles with diesel-fueled ambulances.

The average price for diesel in Fort Worth-Arlington lately is north of five-dollars a gallon. MedStar’s fuel bill in May of last year was 96-thousand-dollars.

Last month, it was 235-thousand, and this month’s bill is expected to be higher. MedStar is drawing on its rainy-day-fund to keep its fleet of 50 ambulances on the road.