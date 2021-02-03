Endangered Ocelots Get Their Day In Court

A federal court is hearing arguments in a pair of lawsuits attempting to block two major LNG projects in Cameron County.

Two groups, Defenders of Wildlife and the Sierra Club, are challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approval of two export terminals at the Port of Brownsville proposed by Annova LNG and Rio Grande LNG.

The environmental groups argue the liquefied natural gas projects would destroy much of the habitat of the critically endangered ocelot in South Texas, and cut off corridors to northern Mexico. Experts have estimated fewer than 60 of the wild cats are left in the U.S., with only 14 remaining in South Texas.