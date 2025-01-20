Energy Execs Hopeful

President Trump is declaring a national energy emergency, saying that the nation will “Drill, baby! Drill!” He’s also vowing to use executive orders to roll back the Biden Administration’s energy policies.

Experts say that will likely end up saving drivers a couple of bucks. David Holt, who heads the Texas-based Consumer Energy Alliance, is excited to see a renewed focus on domestic oil production.

The Biden White House put restrictions on drilling in an effort to protect the environment, which Holt says drove up oil prices.