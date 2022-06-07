Energy Secretary: Key To Keep Gas Prices Low Is To Increase Supply

The Energy Secretary says lowering gas prices is a matter of supply and demand. Jennifer Granholm noted President Biden is tapping the strategic petroleum reserve for six months while the U.S. oil and gas industry increases production.

She said in the President’s first year in office, he gave out many drilling permits for oil and gas producers that his administration is now asking to pick up on increasing supply. Granholm’s comments come as the national average price for gas is about four-92 a gallon.