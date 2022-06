Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Soaring gas prices are a global issue. That’s according to U.S Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Speaking to reporters, she cited the global impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Granholm urged Congress to heed President Biden’s call to suspend the federal gas tax for three months.

The gas tax is a little more than 18-cents a gallon. Granholm called on big oil companies to worry more about consumers and less about shareholders.