Engine Catches Fire On Flight To FL

A bird strike is believed to be the cause of a scary incident on a flight to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A Southwest Airlines flight out of Cuba had to return to Havana Sunday after an engine caught fire. The airline says birds hit the engine shortly after takeoff. The cabin filled with smoke as oxygen masks dropped from their overhead compartments.

One passenger, though, says some masks weren’t dropping down and passengers were punching the roof to eject the masks. He also tells NBC 6 he was terrified and thought he might not make it.