Engine Tests Successful Ahead Of Third Starship Launch-Hoped For In Early 2024

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

SpaceX moved a step closer to launching a third Starship rocket from Boca Chica Beach when it successfully test-fired all 33 engines on the Super Heavy booster last Friday.

The static-fire test of the booster engines took place on the Starbase launchpad about a week-and-a-half after a successful test-firing of the six engines that power the Starship.

No date has been set for a third attempt to launch the giant rocket into orbit, but SpaceX is hoping to do it in the next three months. That will depend, however, on the outcome of a lawsuit filed against the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Environmental groups claim the two agencies failed to properly analyze and mitigate the environmental harm done during the first launch April 20th before a license was issued for the second launch November 20th. Both flights ended in the explosions of the booster and spaceplane.