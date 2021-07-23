Engineer: Avenue Next To Collapsed Florida Condo Could Fail

FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Fla. Even as the search continues over a week later for signs of life in the mangled debris of the fallen Champlain Towers South, the process of seeking answers about why it happened and who is to blame is already underway in Florida's legal system. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front. Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble. All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation. He says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.