Engineering Firm Hired To Assess Construction Of New Hidalgo County Courthouse

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County is bringing in a global engineering firm to assess the myriad construction problems that continue to delay the opening of the new Courthouse.

Commissioners voted to hire the firm of Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates – the same firm hired in April to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the building. The 7-story structure has been plagued by numerous construction defects that have caused roof leaks, window leaks, and leaks in the exterior shell of the building which the inspection confirmed.

In a news release, county officials expressed confidence the courthouse project will move forward toward completion but added they couldn’t provide a final completion date.