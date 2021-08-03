Engines Installed, Space-X Awaits FAA Approval For First Orbital Test Flight From Boca Chica

Workers at the SpaceX Starbase facility on Boca Chica Beach are readying the company’s Super Heavy booster for what will be the first orbital test flight of a Starship rocket prototype.

SpaceX has tweeted a picture of the booster – complete with a total of 29 Raptor engines and four grid fins. No date has been set for the test flight although it’s expected to happen before the end of the year.

The FAA continues to conduct a new environmental review of SpaceX operations at Boca Chica which have changed and greatly expanded from its original plans laid out in 2014. The review includes the upgrade from suborbital to orbital flights and a new Starship launch tower being built.