English Not Used In One-third Of Texas Homes

According to figures from the US Census Bureau, one-third of Texans speak a language other than English at home. The report shows that of the 27-point-3 million people in Texas older than five-years old, 65-percent speak English at home, 28-and-a-half percent speak Spanish and about six-and-a-half percent speak another language.

There are 29 counties where Spanish is spoken by a majority of people in their homes, including Starr County in the Rio Grande valley, where 91-percent use Spanish in their homes. The numbers come from the American Community Survey using data from between 2018 and 2022.