Enormous Mass Of Seaweed Inundates South Padre Island

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A gigantic and expansive mass of seaweed is making a mess of things on South Padre Island. It’s called sargassum and it’s presence had been expected.

Thousands of miles of sargassum has been floating into the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea over the past couple of months, and it has finally reached the South Texas coast. It’s a big nuisance to swimmers and beachgoers.

However, Cameron County Marine Extension Agent Tony Risinger says sargassum can be beneficial. In limited amounts, it helps build up beaches. But in large amounts, it has detrimental impacts on coastal ecosystems, and on tourism.