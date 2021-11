The third-place finisher in the 3-man race for mayor in Edinburg is endorsing the first-place finisher for the runoff campaign.

Gilbert Enriquez tells 710 KURV he’s throwing his support behind Ramiro Garza. The former Edinburg city manager finished just ahead of Mayor Richard Molina in Tuesday’s election, but with not enough votes to avoid a runoff race. 17 votes separated Garza and Molina and the two will campaign for a little more than a month for the runoff election set for December 14th.