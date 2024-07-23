Environmental Coalition Urges Halt To Boca Chica Rocket Launches, Claims Space-X Violating Federal Law

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A coalition of environmental groups is calling on federal agencies to halt all future SpaceX rocket launches from Boca Chica Beach, claiming the aeronautics giant violated federal law during its fourth Starship launch on June 6th.

The coalition has written to the FAA claiming the launch damaged or destroyed nine nests belonging to federally-protected bird species, a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has already begun an investigation into the nest damage.

The coalition’s letter urges the USFW to take enforcement action against SpaceX to ensure future rocket launches comply with the federal treaty, and until that happens, the letter says, FAA authorizations of future rocket launches would be violating the law.

The coalition includes the local group Save RGV, along with the Surfrider Foundation, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the American Bird Conservancy.