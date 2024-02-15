Environmental Groups Ask Court To Pause Construction Of Rio Grande LNG Plant

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Sierra Club is leading an effort to pause construction of the big LNG plant at the Port of Brownsville while it continues its legal battle against the federal permits issued for the project.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups have filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Washington DC asking that construction be stopped while they challenge the federal permitting process for the plant being built Houston-based Next Decade. The groups maintain the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not properly consider the impact of the plant’s emissions on surrounding Laguna Madre communities nor of environmental damage to wildlife habitat.

The Commission gave final approval for the project last April. Construction began in October.