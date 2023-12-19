Environmental Groups Name Second Federal Agency In New Lawsuit Over Damage From April Launch And Explosion Of Space-X Starship

A coalition of environmental groups has filed new legal claims over the damage done during the April 20th initial launch of the SpaceX prototype Starship rocket from Boca Chica Beach.

As with the first lawsuit, the coalition names the FAA, and it accuses the agency of failing to fully mitigate the environmental harm from the rocket’s explosion and the launchpad’s destruction before approving a license for the second Starship launch November 18th. But the coalition’s new filing also names the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and accuses it, too, of failing to properly address the damage.

The April 20th Starship exploded shortly after liftoff, raining rocket debris into the Gulf of Mexico. The launchpad was also destroyed, and pieces of metal and chunks of concrete were found scattered across nearly 400 acres of sensitive wildlife habitat. The environmental coalition includes national organizations and the local group Save RGV.