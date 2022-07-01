Environmental Justice Advocates Slam Supreme Court Ruling

FILE - Homes near Norco, La., are surrounded by floodwater as refineries continue to flare the day after Hurricane Ida hit southern Louisiana, Aug. 30, 2021. Environmental and climate justice advocates from across the United States are decrying the court's 6-3 ruling on Thursday, June 30, 2022, saying it will be felt most by communities of color and poor communities, which are located near power plants at higher percentages than the national average. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)
The Supreme Court decision Thursday to limit how the Environmental Protection Agency may regulate carbon dioxide emissions could make an already grave situation worse for those most affected by air pollution and climate change, community residents and advocates fear. Environmental and climate justice advocates from across the United States are calling on the EPA to find other ways to limit carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution and on Congress to grant the agency the authority to do so.
