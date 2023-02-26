EPA Official Calls East Palestine Air Quality “Normal”

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

An official with the Environmental Protection Agency is telling people in East Palestine, Ohio that the air quality is “normal.” During a news briefing Sunday, EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said the agency “has conducted 578 home re-entry screenings” in the community. Shore also noted that air screenings are available “to any resident within the evacuation zone who wants” it done.

Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel added that all of the rail cars from the February 3rd train derailment have been removed from the site. Fogel said this will allow investigators “to excavate additional contaminated soil and begin installing monitoring wells.”