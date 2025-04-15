EPIC City Blasted

Both Senator John Cornyn of Texas and his political opponent Ken Paxton are questioning the developers trying to build a community near Dallas for practicing Muslims.

Cornyn is asking the Justice Department to open an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center. They’re accused of both religious discrimination and trying to enforce Sharia Law. Attorney General Paxton is demanding documents from city officials who may be tied to the real estate deal. He believes the community may be violating state law.