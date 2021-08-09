Epstein Fund, Closing Shop, Sends Up To $125M To 135+ People

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein announced Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that it has largely completed its work after agreeing to deliver nearly $125 million to over 135 individuals. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(AP) — A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein is finishing its work after announcing it has paid nearly $125 million to over 135 individuals. The announcement came Monday from Jordana Feldman, administrator of the Epstein Victims Compensation Program. In a release, the fund said 92 percent of 150 eligible applicants for compensation accepted offers. The fund said payouts were generally processed and paid within two to three months. Feldman says each claimant was heard in a safe space where they could share intimate, personal and often harrowing accounts of what they endured.