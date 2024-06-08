ER Doctor Sentenced For Child Sex Assault

A former Cherokee County ER doctor has been sentenced to 33-years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child. Karl Kauffman pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week after he was arrested in 2022.

Court records indicate the victim was under 14-years old at the time of the abuse, which occurred between 2015 and 2022. Kauffman worked as an emergency room physician at several hospitals in Cherokee County and elsewhere in East Texas until his license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board following his arrest. He was charged with 58 counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.