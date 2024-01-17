Era of Clever TXDOT Traffic Safety Messages Is Ending

The often tongue in cheek electronic highway signs that greet Texas drivers are going away. The Texas Department of Transportation uses these signs to alert motorists to stay aware of highway conditions especially on holidays.

A new federal mandate says the signs are distracting and must go away in two years. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration released its latest manual for traffic control devices in December.

The manual says traffic safety messages must now be simple, clear and direct. It also sets national standards and requirements for traffic signs, signals and pavement markings.