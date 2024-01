Once again the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency responsible for the state’s power grid, is calling on everyone to save energy when it is safe to do so.

ERCOT issued its second Conservation Appeal of the week effective until 9 a.m. Tuesday. With one more night of record-breaking cold expected in this latest round of winter weather, ERCOT is anticipating a high user demand for electricity. The agency says the grid is operating normally.