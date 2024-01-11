ERCOT Assesses Upcoming Big Chill On Power Usage In Texas

ERCOT is alerting Texans they anticipate higher electrical demand during an Arctic blast of cold air expected to arrive on Sunday.

A Weather Watch is scheduled from Monday’s Martin Luther King Day holiday through Wednesday. Hardly any rain or snow is accompanying this winter blast. The concern is the three-day cold spell will cause high demands for electricity that trigger low reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the Weather Watch as ERCOT says it will monitor conditions closely.