ERCOT Board Meets To Discuss Grid Needs

The state’s electricity grid is in a new era of planning to ensure the best use of resources for decades to come. ERCOT’s board of directors met on Tuesday to assess and discuss the grid and future needs especially in light of the state’s surging high tech economy that includes data centers, artificial intelligence and crypto-mining.

ERCOT oversees the state’s electricity grid and represents approximately 90 percent of the power demand in Texas. Officials say the generation and transmission of energy coming into the high demand summer months also requires a keen understanding of resource capabilities this year.