>ERCOT: Calls For Conservation Working, Drastic Action Unnecessary

(Austin, TX) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says its calls for energy conservation this week are working.

ERCOT officials told several state lawmakers on Wednesday that statewide energy consumption decreased, so the agency didn’t have to take drastic action to preserve the power grid.

ERCOT said about three-times as many power generators are idled by unexpected maintenance as the number usually seen at this time of year. Gov. Greg Abbott applauded the successful effort to make the repairs before the worst of the summer heat sets in.