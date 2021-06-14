ERCOT Energy Conservation Advisory In Effect Through This Week

For the second time this spring, we are being urged to conserve electricity to prevent a possible overload of the state’s electrical grid.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has sent advisories to utilities in the Valley and across the state to request that customers lower their electricity use for the entire week to prevent the need for controlled rotating outages. ERCOT says a number of power generating facilities are offline for repairs at a time when high temperatures are prompting high demand for cooling.

Electricity customers are being asked to raise their thermostats, not use washers, dryers, or dishwashers during peak demand hours, and to turn off lights if you don’t need them.